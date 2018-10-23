Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Four-game point streak

Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Kuznetsov now has a point in four straight games and 12 total on the season. Every one of his five goals have come on the power play, as Kuznetsov camps on the side opposite Alex Ovechkin to man a terrifying unit. The 26-year-old pivot is averaging 3.5 shots on net per game as well.