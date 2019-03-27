Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Fuels offense in win

Kuznetsov picked up three assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old is closing in on another 70-point campaign, racking up three goals and eight points in the last seven games. Kuznetsov remains a key top-six contributor for the Caps, and he could easily stay locked in straight through into the postseason.

