Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time call Sunday

Coach Todd Reirden said Kuznetsov (illness) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov sat out of Saturday's practice, drawing the attention of fantasy owners and fans alike. His absence would be troubling with the Capitals fighting for the Metropolitan Division. The final verdict on Kuznetsov's status would be when warmups start at 12:00 p.m. ET. If he can't go, expect Lars Eller to center the second line.