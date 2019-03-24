Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time call Sunday
Coach Todd Reirden said Kuznetsov (illness) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov sat out of Saturday's practice, drawing the attention of fantasy owners and fans alike. His absence would be troubling with the Capitals fighting for the Metropolitan Division. The final verdict on Kuznetsov's status would be when warmups start at 12:00 p.m. ET. If he can't go, expect Lars Eller to center the second line.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with illness•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Snaps six-game goal slump•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Back at point-per-game clip•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Buries overtime winner•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Huge night in win over Kings•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Keeps hot streak going•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...