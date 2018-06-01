Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time call
Kuznetsov (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 3 clash, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Kuznetsov has not been medically cleared according to the team, but coach Barry Trotz still listed the center as a game-time call. If the Russian is unable to give it a go, Lars Eller may slot into the top line in order to maintain consistency in the second group.
