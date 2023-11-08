Kuznetsov (illness) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's contest versus Florida, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Kuznetsov did participate in Wednesday's morning skate. He has a goal and five points in 10 outings this season. Washington summoned Michael Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, and he'll likely draw into the lineup if Kuznetsov isn't available.