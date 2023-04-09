Kuznetsov emerged with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Kuznetsov's secondary helper counts as only his fifth point in the last month, a 14-game span in which he's struggled to a minus-11 rating. The 30-year-old pivot must come to terms with the Capitals missing out on the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
