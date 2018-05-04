Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Garners power-play apple in loss
Kuznetsov pitched in a power-play assist Thursday in a 3-1, Game 4 loss to the Penguins.
Kuznetsov linked up with Nicklas Backstrom on T.J. Oshie's second-period tally, but the Capitals were blanked on 20 more shots and now the series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Saturday. Those of you in survivor pools certainly wouldn't mind if this series went to seven games, as it maximizes scoring opportunities for the players involved. Kuznetsov, for one, has been brilliant by averaging a point per game (five goals, five assists) in these playoffs.
