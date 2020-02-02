Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Goals in back-to-back games
Kuznetsov scored a goal on three shots while dishing out three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
Kuznetsov scored on a brilliant individual effort six minutes into the third period to draw the Capitals to within 3-2. He has found the net in two straight games after having gone through a nine-game goal drought. For the season, Kuznetsov has 18 goals and 45 points in 50 games and owns a career-high shooting percentage of 16.5.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Points hard to come by•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags helper to extend streak•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with sickness•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.