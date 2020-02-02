Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Goals in back-to-back games

Kuznetsov scored a goal on three shots while dishing out three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Kuznetsov scored on a brilliant individual effort six minutes into the third period to draw the Capitals to within 3-2. He has found the net in two straight games after having gone through a nine-game goal drought. For the season, Kuznetsov has 18 goals and 45 points in 50 games and owns a career-high shooting percentage of 16.5.