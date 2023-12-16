Kuznetsov (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Nashville, according to Robby Stanley of NHL.com.
Kuznetsov will be back in the lineup from a one-game absence. He has registered five goals, 11 points and 46 shots on net through 22 outings this season.
