Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will suit up Monday against Vancouver, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Kuznetsov was considered a game-time call but he'll be in his usual spot as Washington's second-line center. The 30-year-old is averaging 20:04 of ice time through three games but he's been limited to just one assist and a minus-1 rating.
