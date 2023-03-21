Kuznetsov (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.
Kuznetsov will play on the third line as he has often done lately. He has just one goal in his last nine outings, so he could still be a fantasy risk despite a strong matchup.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Labeled game-time call•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Injured Sunday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Good to play Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with illness•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pops for four points Saturday•