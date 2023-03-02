Kuznetsov (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against Anaheim, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Kuznetsov was questionable for Wednesday's contest because the illness kept him out of Tuesday's practice. He has 11 goals and 50 points in 61 contests this season. Kuznetsov is entering Wednesday's action after scoring two goals and five points over his last two outings.
