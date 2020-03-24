Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Having slightly down year
Kuznetsov is currently tied with Jakub Vrana for fourth in scoring on the Capitals with 52 points in 63 games.
Kuznetsov has had a slightly down year after racking up 72 points in 76 games last season and 83 in 79 contests the year before, but he's still been a rock-solid fantasy option. Look for the 27-year-old Russian to bounce back to a near point-per-game pace in 2020-21.
