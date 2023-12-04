Kuznetsov will be a healthy scratch Monday against Arizona, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Kuznetsov only has one goal in his past six outings. The 31-year-old forward has struggled this season, picking up four goals and five assists over 19 appearances. Matthew Phillips will probably return to the lineup Monday after being scratched for the past two contests.
