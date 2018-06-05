Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Helps out on four
Kuznetsov put up four apples Monday, leading his team in scoring in a 6-2 win over Vegas in Game 4.
What injury? Since leaving Game 2 with an upper body injury, Kuznetsov has scored six points and helped the Capitals' offense find an answer for Marc-Andre Fleury. After two great games on home ice, he's clearly at full strength and he'll try to keep this going when the series returns to Nevada on Thursday.
More News
