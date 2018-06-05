Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Helps out on four

Kuznetsov put up four apples Monday, leading his team in scoring in a 6-2 win over Vegas in Game 4.

What injury? Since leaving Game 2 with an upper body injury, Kuznetsov has scored six points and helped the Capitals' offense find an answer for Marc-Andre Fleury. After two great games on home ice, he's clearly at full strength and he'll try to keep this going when the series returns to Nevada on Thursday.