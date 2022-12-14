Kuznetsov registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks turned the puck over in their own zone, and Kuznetsov took a poor shot on a pass from Anthony Mantha. The puck went back to Mantha, who then set up Alex Ovechkin's 800th career goal, earning Kuznetsov the secondary helper. The assist also extended Kuznetsov's point streak to six games (one goal, six helpers). The center is up to 23 points, (four tallies, 19 helpers), 73 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 30 appearances. He's seeing second-line usage lately, as Dylan Strome has found some success in Kuznetsov's usual top-line spot.