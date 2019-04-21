Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Helps out on power play
Kuznetsov dished two power-play assists and added four shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Kuznetsov has five helpers and 11 shots over five games, with three of his assists coming on the power play. After spending a good portion of the season on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, Kuznetsov was replaced by Nicklas Backstrom for the playoff run. That change has suppressed his production a bit, but the Capitals combining for a single goal between Games 3 and 4 didn't help Kuznetsov's cause either.
