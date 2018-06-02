Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: In good position to play Game 3
Kuznetsov (upper body) took line rushes and participated on the power play during practice Saturday but stated "We'll see" afterward in regards to his status for Game 3, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov is likely trying to cast a shadow of doubt on his status, but actions generally speak louder than words and his actions suggest he will suit up for the Capitals in Game 3. Assuming that's the case, it's reasonable to expect him to slot in at his usual spot on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson. In the event he's unable to go, Lars Eller moved to the top line during Game 2 and would likely remain in that role. Official word on Kuznetsov's status for the contest will likely have to wait for pregame warmups, however.
