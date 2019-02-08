Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Keeps hot streak going
Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal during a three-point night in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Thursday.
Kuznetsov already has seven points in February in a mere week and 10 points in his past six contests. He's getting around 19 minutes of ice time a night and taking full advantage of his chances, making him a strong play in all leagues during this hot streak.
