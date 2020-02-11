Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Labeled day-to-day

Kuznetsov (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuznetsov left Monday's matchup with the Islanders after seeing just 9:06 of ice time but appears to have avoid a significant injury. Prior to getting hurt, the center notched three goals in his previous five games and needs just one more to hit the 20-goal mark for the third straight year.