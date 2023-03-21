Kuznetsov (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, per NHL.com.
Kuznetsov played just 13:41 of ice time versus the Wild on Sunday before being forced to exit with his upper-body issue. The veteran center has provided minimal offensive upside of late with just one point in his last nine contests. Despite the slump, Kuznetsov should continue to feature in a top-six role whenever cleared to play.
