Kuznetsov is on the COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kuznetsov didn't dress for Monday's game against the Rangers due to a coach's decision that reportedly had to do with being late to a team meeting. It's unclear if his placement in the protocol is related and if he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Rangers. More information on his status should become available in the next day.
