Kuznetsov (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov will be re-evaluated Sunday. His chances of playing in Sunday's game versus the Devils seem low at this point. Lars Eller will fill in for Kuznetsov as the first-line center for the time being.
