Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Leaves Thursday's game

Kuznetsov left Thursday's game with an apparent groin injury, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The injury occurred about halfway through the third period when Kuznetsov took a fall during a face off. Luckily the Capitals are now off until Jan. 31, but the severity of his injury is still unknown.

