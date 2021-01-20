Kuznetsov scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Kuznetsov worked himself free on the doorstep to knock home a rebound midway through the second period, extending the Washington lead to 4-2. It was Kuznetsov's first goal in four games this season, although he was coming off a 2-assist outing two nights earlier against the Penguins.
