Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal Sunday in the Capitals' 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders during Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old gave his squad a brief flicker of hope in the second period, snapping the puck top shelf over Semyon Varlamov from behind a screen, but otherwise Washington's offense was mostly stifled. Kuznetsov has only two goals and three points through six playoffs games, but he's far from alone in putting up disappointing numbers for the Caps this postseason as the team now faces the prospect of being swept in Tuesday's Game 4.