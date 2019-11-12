Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in loss
Kuznetsov scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Washington fell into a 3-0 hole early in the second period after some bad turnovers, but Kuznetsov dragged the team back into the game nearly single-handedly, beating Antti Raanta five-hole midway through the second on a clear breakaway from the blue line, then banging home another goal early in the third on the backhand from a bad angle. The 27-year-old center has delivered multi-point efforts in four straight games, and Kuznetsov has eight goals and 18 points through 16 games.
