Kuznetsov scored two goals including the game-winner in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Devils.

The 31-year-old converted a virtual tap-in early in the second period after a great display of hustle from Tom Wilson, who chipped the puck out of Washington's zone and out-raced New Jersey defenders to collect it and create the scoring chance. That gave the Caps a 3-0 lead, and Kuznetsov then squelched the Devils' comeback attempt with an empty-netter. Through 12 games this season, he's produced three goals and seven points -- a pace that would see him fall short of 50 points over a full season for the first time since 2014-15, his first full campaign in the NHL.