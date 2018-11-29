Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Likely to play Friday

Kuznetsov (upper body) is probable for Friday's home game against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov is still waiting for official medical clearance to play in the next contest, but Khurshudyan thinks the star forward will suit up given that he practiced on the power play Thursday and took line rushes. We'll follow up again when Kuznetsov gets the green light to return.