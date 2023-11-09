Kuznetsov (illness) is on the ice for warmups and expected to play Wednesday versus the Panthers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Kuznetsov's presence in warmups, as well as Michael Sgarbossa's absence from the pregame skate, suggests Kuznetsov will play. The 31-year-old Kuznetsov missed a couple of practices but hasn't missed a game with the illness. The 31-year-old has no points over his last two games, and he's at one goal and four assists through 10 contests overall.