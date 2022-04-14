Kuznetsov (illness) is expected to center the top line Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Kuznetsov missed the morning skate with an illness, but it doesn't look like it'll keep him out of the lineup. The 29-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in all five of the Capitals' games in April, picking up a goal and six helpers in that span.