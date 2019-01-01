Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Maintains point-per-game pace
Kuznetsov recorded a point for the 13th time in his last 14 games with an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Now with 34 points in 32 games, the 26-year-old Russian has been a model of consistency for the Caps this season, and were it not for a six-game absence in November due to an upper-body injury, he would likely be challenging Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom for the team lead in scoring right now. Needless to say, he should be in your fantasy lineups at every opportunity.
