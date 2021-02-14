Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 19, Kuznetsov fired a one-timer from the right circle that glanced off the skate off Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino and past Tristan Jarry to open the scoring 5:18 into the game. Kuznetsov's return provides a boost to a Washington offense that already ranked among the NHL's top five in goals per game. The 28-year-old centered the Capitals' second line Sunday between T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana.