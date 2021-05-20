Kuznetsov (not injury related) had one shot and one hit in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 3.

The 28-year-old center was back from a seven-game absence but generated little of note despite logging more than 26 minutes of ice time. Kuznetsov may have needed a game to knock off the rust and find his legs after a lengthy layoff, but he's now produced just three goals in his last 18 games dating back to late March. The Capitals will need him to find his game quickly if they're going to stay in this series.