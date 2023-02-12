Kuznetsov scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Kuznetsov has two goals and six helpers over his last 10 games, but he was the only Capital to score in this one. The 30-year-old center has been playing down the lineup lately, but Dylan Strome was bench for part of Sunday's game, which could signal an opportunity for Kuznetsov to get back into the top six. He's produced eight goals, 36 helpers, 122 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 54 outings overall, though his unusually low 6.6 shooting percentage offers ample room for improvement down the stretch.