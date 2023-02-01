Kuznetsov tallied two points, including the winning goal, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.
Kuznetsov set up Trevor van Riemsdyk's goal in the second period before scoring the winner in overtime, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the circle. The goal was Kuznetsov's first in 14 games, with his last tally coming on Dec. 29. The 30-year-old center now has seven goals and 36 assists through 52 games this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Slides another helper in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts two assists in win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Picks up assist Monday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Adds two helpers•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Five-game, eight-point streak•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends point streak•