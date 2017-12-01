Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Nets pair of goals

Kuznetsov potted a pair of goals in Thursday's loss to the Kings.

The Capitals lost 5-2 on the evening and Kuznetsov supplied all the offense for the home team. The second-line center is producing at over a point-per-game pace with nine goals and 20 assists through 26 contests. His slick offensive capabilities and strong shot volume make him an automatic roll whenever the Capitals are in action.

