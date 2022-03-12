Kuznetsov scored three goals on five shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Two of Kuznetsov's goals came on the power play as he accounted for all of the Capitals' offense in regulation. The 29-year-old center has posted four goals and three assists during his current five-game point streak. He's up to 19 tallies, 57 points (19 on the power play), 149 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 57 appearances overall. He'll look to keep surging on offense Tuesday versus the Islanders.