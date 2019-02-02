Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Nets two points Friday

Kuznetsov tallied the game-winning goal -- on the power-play -- and added an assist, six shots and two hits during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.

With Alex Ovechkin (suspension) out of the lineup, the Capitals needed a big night from Kuznetsov to halt a seven-game losing streak and that's exactly what they got. The 26-year-old has compiled two goals and five points over a three-game point streak and could be heating up after a relatively quiet January.