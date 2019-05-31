Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: No suspension forthcoming
Kuznetsov will not face suspension for his appearance in a social media video that surfaced Monday which shows him sitting in front of several lines of an unidentified white powder.
Kuznetsov released the following statement Friday. "I would like to address the video of me that appeared online on Monday. While I have never taken illegal drugs in my life and career, I would like to publicly apologize to the Capitals, my teammates, our fans and everyone else, for putting myself in a bad situation. This was a hard lesson for me to learn." The NHL considers the matter formally closed, so Kuznetsov and the Capitals can now focus on putting this unfortunate incident behind them.
