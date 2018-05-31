Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: No update following Game 2

Kuznetsov (upper body) did not return to Wednesday's Game 2 and coach Barry Trotz didn't provide an update on his status following the contest, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Losing Kuznetsov beyond Game 2 would be a major concern for the Capitals, but, fortunately, he has a couple of days to rest up ahead of Game 3 on Saturday. The team will likely provide more clarity on his situation in the coming days, with some major line shuffling on deck if the star forward is unable to dress.