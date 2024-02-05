Kuznetsov (personal) did not take part in Monday's practice, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov's availability for Tuesday's home game against Montreal has yet to be determined, but the Capitals recalled Michael Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey to potentially cover any absensnce. The 31-year-old has had a very disappointing campaign with just six goals and 17 points in 43 games and is far from a reliable fantasy asset these days