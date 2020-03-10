Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper Monday

Kuznetsov registered an assist while logging 19:11 of ice time during Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Kuznetsov's production has taken a substantial hit due to the fact that he has gone 11 games without a goal, producing just six assists during that time. The 27-year-old has oodles of offensive upside, but the streaky nature of his production has been a headache for fantasy owners who reasonably expected another 70-80 point campaign from the skilled Russian.