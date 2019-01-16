Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper Tuesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist, two shots and four penalty minutes during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
Kuznetsov has been producing well in the last few weeks with a goal and four points in his last six games. However, the 26-year-old only has two goals to his credit since the beginning of December. The Russian center is one of the league's most dynamic talents, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect this drought to go on much longer given that the first-round pick from the 26th overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has finished near the 20-goal level in each of his last three seasons.
