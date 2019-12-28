Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper

Kuznetsov recorded an assist and two shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.

Kuznetsov forced a turnover that led to Carl Hagelin's tying goal in the third period. The 27-year-old has managed just six points in 11 games during December -- and has not scored a goal since Dec. 6. However, the Russian playmaker is one of the league's best talents so the offense is likely to pick up again before too long so keep him rolling.