Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches pair of assists in home win

Kuznetsov finished with two assists Tuesday in the Capitals' 6-2 home win over Detroit.

Kuznetsov now has 16 power-play points this season, sixth most in the NHL. The Caps' No. 2 center -- behind Nick Backstrom -- has seven goals and 29 points through 24 games. He's been on a roll of late with eight points in his last six games, half coming on the PP. Kuznetsov is a must-start if you own him and a safe bet in most daily formats as well.