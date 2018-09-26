Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches second assist of preseason

Kuznetsov recorded one assist, one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.

Kuznetsov hasn't missed a beat after notching career highs in goals (27) and points (83) last season. Still, a big contributor to those totals was 30 power-play points, and Kuznetsov couldn't convert despite 6:49 of ice time with the man advantage. With Alex Ovechkin on his side, those woes won't last long.