Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two helpers Sunday
Kuznetsov tallied two assists and five shots during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Kuznetsov had only two assists to show for his prior six games, so his first multi-point outing since Dec. 11 could not have come at a better time. The 26-year-old remains at a point-per-game pace despite the recent lull, so keep him plugged into your lineup in the second half of 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Maintains point-per-game pace•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches pair of assists in home win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two points•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Likely to play Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On ice in non-contact garb•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...