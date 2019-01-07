Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two helpers Sunday

Kuznetsov tallied two assists and five shots during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kuznetsov had only two assists to show for his prior six games, so his first multi-point outing since Dec. 11 could not have come at a better time. The 26-year-old remains at a point-per-game pace despite the recent lull, so keep him plugged into your lineup in the second half of 2018-19.