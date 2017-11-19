Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two-point night Saturday

Kuznetsov finished with a goal, an assist, two shots, and three hits during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The Russian playmaker has two goals and eight points in his last seven games, which is welcome news to a Caps organization that shelled out an eight-year, $62.4 million extension to him over the summer. Kuznetsov is well on his way to besting last year's 59-point effort, so make sure you play him every night.