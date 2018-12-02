Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two points

Kuznetsov recorded a goal, a power-play assist and two penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Kuznetsov buried a dazzling goal on Ryan Miller that may have been the highlight of a forgettable night for the Caps. After missing six games with a suspected concussion, the 26-year-old has picked up right where he left off and now stands at seven goals and 24 points in 20 games. Keep him fixed in your lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories