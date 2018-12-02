Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two points

Kuznetsov recorded a goal, a power-play assist and two penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Kuznetsov buried a dazzling goal on Ryan Miller that may have been the highlight of a forgettable night for the Caps. After missing six games with a suspected concussion, the 26-year-old has picked up right where he left off and now stands at seven goals and 24 points in 20 games. Keep him fixed in your lineups.