Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two points
Kuznetsov recorded a goal, a power-play assist and two penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Kuznetsov buried a dazzling goal on Ryan Miller that may have been the highlight of a forgettable night for the Caps. After missing six games with a suspected concussion, the 26-year-old has picked up right where he left off and now stands at seven goals and 24 points in 20 games. Keep him fixed in your lineups.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Likely to play Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On ice in non-contact garb•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Will miss sixth straight game•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: All but ruled out Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...